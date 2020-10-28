Sylvia White Jennings
Modoc, SC—Sylvia White Jennings, 72 of Jennings Rd., Modoc, SC wife of William "Bill" Jennings entered into rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mrs. Jennings was born in McCormick, SC and was the daughter of the late Robert Owens and Rassie Maude Holcombe White. She was a Homemaker and a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Tony (Jackie) Jennings, and Tracy (Blythe)Jennings; one brother, Tommy White; three sisters, Rhonda Wilkie, Sharon Deal, and Donna Traynham; one granddaughter, Megan Jennings; and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 183, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com
.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 29, 2020