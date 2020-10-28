Reverend T. Charlie Pennington
Hephzibah, GA—Reverend T. Charlie Pennington, 64, husband of the late Laura Marie Evans Pennington, entered into rest Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 5:00 PM from Miracle Baptist Church, 1308 Hephzibah-McBean Rd, with Pastor Mike Landrum, Dr. Larry Brown, and Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.
Reverend Pennington, son of the late Mary Edna Stone Pennington Knight and "Blinky" Knight, and James Franklin Pennington, was born in Hazelhurst, GA, and was a pastor for 31 years at Berean Baptist Church. SAY AMEN!
He is predeceased by his mother-in-law, Ramona Evans.
He is survived by his daughters, Shannan Pennington Wood (Kevin Wright), of North Augusta, and Jennifer Pennington (Brad Taylor), of Hephzibah; his grandchildren, Karly Wood, and Justin Wood; his sister, Gay Shaughnessey (John); his brothers, Jim Pennington (Lori), and Joe Pennington (Christy); his father-in-law, Clyde Evans; his brother-in-law, Clay Evans (Debbie); many nieces and nephews; and his Berean Baptist Family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Quaid Kicklighter, Richie Crahal, Bryce Worley, Scott Cushman, Grayson Banks, Shawn Martin, Reggie Griffith, Charles Newton, and William Newton.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 PM until the hour of service at the church.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 2385 GA Hwy 88, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits