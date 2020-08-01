T. Greenlee Flanagin
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Mr. T. Greenlee Flanagin, 71, husband of Mrs. Harriette Robinson Flanagin.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Thomas Greenlee Flanagin Jr. (Annie), Robert Clayton Flanagin (Jessica); grandchildren: Thomas Greenlee Flanagin III, Ryker Clayton Flanagin, Lillian Bentley Flanagin, Phineas Robert Flanagin, Eleanor Rose Flanagin; brothers: W. Stewart Flanagin Jr. (Ginger), Robert M. Flanagin; sister: Anne Flanagin Smith (John); brother-in-law: Rob Robinson (Marcia); sister-in-law Leslie Landiss (Shipley); mother-in-law: Nina Clayton Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents W. Stewart Flanagin, Sr., and Lillian Tate Flanagin.
A native Augustan, he was a graduate of Academy of Richmond County and Augusta College. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was President of Security Land & Development Corp. His greatest joys in life were his family, friends, old cars and Goat Island. Greenlee was one of a kind and left an impression on all he met.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Will Dyer and Rob Robinson officiating. The family is asking anyone attending the service to wear face coverings and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Fund, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Building C, Augusta, GA 30909, Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1446 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30912 or First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, GA 30909.
