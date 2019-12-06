|
Ta'Corey Shamar Jo'han Brigham
Girard, GA—Mr. Ta'Corey Shamar Jo'han Brigham, 17, entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Hwy, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in the Newton Brigham Cemetery in Girard, Georgia. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
