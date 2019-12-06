Home

Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church
938 Old Millen Hwy
Waynesboro, GA
Ta'Corey Shamar Jo'han Brigham


2002 - 2019
Ta'Corey Shamar Jo'han Brigham Obituary
Ta'Corey Shamar Jo'han Brigham
Girard, GA—Mr. Ta'Corey Shamar Jo'han Brigham, 17, entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Hwy, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in the Newton Brigham Cemetery in Girard, Georgia. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/7/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
