Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Takarra J. Pierce

Takarra J. Pierce Obituary
Takarra J. Pierce
Augusta, GA—Ms. Takarra J. Pierce entered into rest on August 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. presided by Rev. T.C. Edwards. Takarra will lie in state in the church at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.
She was a CNA and Phlebotomist. Takarra is survived by her daughter, Takerra Z. Pierce, mother, Pastor Jeanene Farrior, stepfather, Sidney Farrior, mommy/grandmother, Gloria J. Pierce, brothers, Sidney and Isaiah, Aunt Renee, Aunt Lynette and a host of cousins and other relatives.
Friends may call the residence of her aunt, Desiree, 474 Greenwich Drive, Aiken, SC 29803, 803 439-4654 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 803 649-6123 Thursday from 5-8 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
