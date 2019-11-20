|
|
Taki Peter Kalcos, Sr.
Augusta , GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Taki Peter Kalcos, Sr., 94, loving husband of Elsie Bunkley Kalcos.
In addition to his wife, family members include: daughters, Maria McGarity (Keith) and Cathy Crowe; son, Peter Kalcos, Jr. (Debbie); sister, Maria Kalcos; brother, Efthimios "Jimmy" Kalcos; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with The Rev. James T. Said officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the care of Holy Trinity, Order of AHEPA, 953 Telfair Street, Augusta GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019