Talisa Mills Monroe
Augusta, GA—Talisa "T-Pot" Mills Monroe, 40, entered into rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Rev. Scott Franklin officiating. Interment will be private.
Talisa was a free spirit that lived life to the fullest. She had a heart full of love and never met a stranger. She continued to laugh and smile throughout her battle with AML, bringing joy and happiness to everyone. Talisa fought the fight and won, now she rests in the arms of Jesus.
Talisa is survived by her children, Wyatt, Jackson, Josiah, and Abigail Monroe; her parents, Charles "Koker" and Elizabeth Murphy Mills; her sisters, Tara Childres (Chris) and Tiffany White (Steven); her grandmother, Elsie R. Mills; her significant other, Jack Malone; her nieces, Avery Childers, Sessily and Kylie White; and her special aunts, cousins, and friends who were always there for her.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Light the Night Leukemia Foundation at lightthenight.org
.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits