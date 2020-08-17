Talmadge Edward Burke
Waynesboro, GA—Talmadge Edward Burke, 90, entered into rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at The Place at Martinez Rehabilitation facility in Augusta, GA. He was born on January 27, 1930, in Millen, GA the eldest son of Brantley Eugene and Ella Elizabeth Pye Burke.
Family members preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his loving wife of 54 years, Wronnie Elizabeth Saxon Burke; his sons, Alvin Edward Burke and Tony Zale Burke; his daughter, Elaine Faye Burke Lott; his sister, Jewel Moriotti; and his brother, Donald Burke.
Talmadge's memory will be cherished by his daughters, Connie Judy and husband David of Martinez, GA and Lynne Cone and husband Dean of Hahira, GA; two daughters-in-law, Gloria Burke of Milledgeville, GA and Elizabeth Burke of Laurinburg NC; a sister, Barbara Cullum of Statesboro, GA; a brother, Elbert Burke and wife Catherine of Millen, GA; nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. Talmagde also leaves a host of loving family members and friends especially family friends, Janie Perkins and Jerry Richardson.
Talmadge moved to Waynesboro with his wife and family in 1958. He resided in the same home for the next 62 years of his life. He was employed by Perfection as a draftsman and also worked the same capacity at E-Z-Go and Club Car in later years. He was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and of the Masonic Lodge #274.
After his retirement, Talmadge enjoyed spending time at his farm in Perkins, driving his old John Deere and fishing in his pond. He loved the time he spent with his family and especially the occasions we all gathered to sing. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of his life and always brought huge smiles to his face.
Funeral Services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, August 19 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wes Lawson officiating. Burial will be at Burke Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Remembrances may be made to the Rosemont Baptist Church Vision Fund.
