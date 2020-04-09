|
|
Ms. Tamesha Singletary
Graniteville, SC—Ms. Tamesha Elliott Singletary, entered into rest April 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating.
Tamesha was a graduate of Midland Valley High School. She received a Bachelor's degree from Benedict College. She was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her father, James M. Elliott, Sr.; five brothers, James M. (Jennifer) Ellioitt, Jr.; Quintin Elliott, Luther Elliott, Aldo (Sarah) Elliott and Terril Elliott; aunts and uncles, Ezella (Raifyeel) Mahome, II, Martha Ann Williams, Jean Jefferson, Tommie Le (Gail) Elliott, Sr, Theodore Miller, Jr., George Miller, Jr., and Harris Miller; godson, Raifyeel Mahome, III; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 11, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020