Tammy Faye Krepps
Hephzibah, GA —Mrs. Tammy Faye Krepps, 55, of Hephzibah, GA, entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany and a resident of the CSRA most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Enfinger. Tammy enjoyed cooking, being outdoors, yardwork and working with horses.
In addition to her parents, family members include a son, Ryan Dennis Krepps and his wife, Keri Tomlin-Krepps, Marietta, GA; siblings, Susan Fording, Debbie Enfinger, Rose Enfinger and Tim Enfinger and his wife, Loretta and let us not forget her furchild, Tiki.
The family will greet friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, beginning at 4 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
The family respectfully requests that social distancing be observed and masks be worn.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. (www.alz.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Tammy and leave a message of condolence for the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
05:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
