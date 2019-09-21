Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Lee Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Lee Kelley Obituary
Tammy Lee Kelley
Augusta, Georgia—Tammy Lee Kelley. 58 went to be with the Lord on Thursday September 19. 2019. Born to the late Arthur and Ethel McGuire. Tammy enjoyed cooking, baking and spending lots of time with her grandkids. Preceded in death by her brothers Jr., Russell, George and Gary; sisters Mary, Janet, Geri and Cathy. She will be remembered by her sons Christopher and Kennith Kelley; grandkids Kelsey, Cayden, Hastin, Masen, Kylie and Colton; brothers Daniel and Johnny and sister Patricia. Services will be announced at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.