|
|
Tammy Lee Kelley
Augusta, Georgia—Tammy Lee Kelley. 58 went to be with the Lord on Thursday September 19. 2019. Born to the late Arthur and Ethel McGuire. Tammy enjoyed cooking, baking and spending lots of time with her grandkids. Preceded in death by her brothers Jr., Russell, George and Gary; sisters Mary, Janet, Geri and Cathy. She will be remembered by her sons Christopher and Kennith Kelley; grandkids Kelsey, Cayden, Hastin, Masen, Kylie and Colton; brothers Daniel and Johnny and sister Patricia. Services will be announced at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019