1/1
Tara Lynn Turner
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tara Lynn Turner
Augusta, GA—Tara Lynn Turner entered into rest on June 27, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1974 to Rev.
Earnest Turner and Iola Turner who preceded her in death. Tara was a native of Toomsboro,
GA. and resided on Grape Ave. in Augusta, GA. In her 46 glorious years, she married Reco
May, and was a mother to Sierra Alexia Garnett and LaMarcus Ivey. She was a member of
Simonia Baptist Church of Grovetown, GA.
A viewing will be held at Charlie Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA. on
Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12pm-6pm.
Graveside service will be at Simonia Baptist Church on July 3, 2020 at 4pm. The service will be
officiated by Rev. Clarence Hill.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be strictly enforced (masks are strongly encouraged)!
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 2, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved