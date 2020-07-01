Tara Lynn Turner
Augusta, GA—Tara Lynn Turner entered into rest on June 27, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1974 to Rev.
Earnest Turner and Iola Turner who preceded her in death. Tara was a native of Toomsboro,
GA. and resided on Grape Ave. in Augusta, GA. In her 46 glorious years, she married Reco
May, and was a mother to Sierra Alexia Garnett and LaMarcus Ivey. She was a member of
Simonia Baptist Church of Grovetown, GA.
A viewing will be held at Charlie Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA. on
Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12pm-6pm.
Graveside service will be at Simonia Baptist Church on July 3, 2020 at 4pm. The service will be
officiated by Rev. Clarence Hill.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be strictly enforced (masks are strongly encouraged)!
The Augusta Chronicle - July 2, 2020