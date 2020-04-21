Home

Tawana Williams-Fortner


1976 - 2020
Tawana Williams-Fortner Obituary
Tawana Williams-Fortner
AUGUSTA, GA—Tawana Hope Willliams Fortner born July 2, 1976 to Sharon Samuels and Tommie Williams. Sadly, she entered into rest April 10, 2020. Tawana was full of life, always one to turn a bad day into a day filled with laughter and smiles. Tawana leaves behide a beloved husband, Lorenzo Fortner, her younger sister Nicole Sullivan (Colin Jennings) a niece she dearly adored Noelle Sullivan. Also a list of family members in Illinois and a host of friends and co-workers she truly adored.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
