Taylor Whitfield Turnage
Mt. Pleasant, SC—Taylor Whitfield Turnage, 37 of Mt. Pleasant, SC entered into rest July 6, 2020. A private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Taylor was born September 3, 1982 at Ft. Rucker, AL, the son of Colonel John O'Neill Turnage and Lyle Viser Turnage. He attended St Mary on the Hill Elementary and graduated from Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia. Taylor was a talented athlete and excelled in football, basketball, swimming and soccer. He was selected for the All-State Georgia Soccer Team in his senior year at Aquinas. Taylor was a force in this world. He had a spark and energy that made you glad he was there, and he filled a room with joy. Tay-Tay, as he was known to his nieces and nephews, was an amazing uncle. They loved him, and he had a charisma they naturally gravitated towards. Taylor was also a great cook and loved being in the kitchen. He was adored by his family and friends, and ALL who met him. Taylor was truly a light in this world that was taken too soon. He finally succumbed to the drug addiction he battled most of his life.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, John O'Neill Turnage and Helen Daniel Turnage of Augusta, Georgia, his mother, Lyle Viser Turnage of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by his siblings and their families; John and De Turnage of Meridian, Idaho, Annalyle and Chris Andrews, of Mt Pleasant, SC and Emilie and Will McCombs of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and his nieces and nephews: Adelaide, Jack, Bennett, Isaac, Dunn, Calvin and Annie.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 11, 2020