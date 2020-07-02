1/1
T.C. "Thomas" Banks
Mr. T.C. "Thomas" Banks
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. T.C. "Thomas" Banks age 84, passed away June 30,2020 at home with his family. His parents Alton Reid and Agnes Banks both preceded him in death; while leaving to cherish his memory a devoted wife Delores Banks, his sons Klein Banks and Teddie Nixon Jr. (Tera). His daughters Leslie Whaley (Jessica) and Kayla Nixon. A sister Naomi Elam, his brothers Ellis Elam (Alberta), Roger Elam and John Willie Elam (Cheryl), 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Thomas was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln County High School. He was a truck driver for J.B. Whites for 40 years, he retired in 1997. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1 pm at Pleasant Grove C.M.E Church in Lincolnton, GA, 2245 Augusta HWY. Rev. William B. Blount Sr. of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church will be officiating
The Augusta Chronicle - July 3, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove C.M.E Church
