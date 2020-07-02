Mr. T.C. "Thomas" Banks
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. T.C. "Thomas" Banks age 84, passed away June 30,2020 at home with his family. His parents Alton Reid and Agnes Banks both preceded him in death; while leaving to cherish his memory a devoted wife Delores Banks, his sons Klein Banks and Teddie Nixon Jr. (Tera). His daughters Leslie Whaley (Jessica) and Kayla Nixon. A sister Naomi Elam, his brothers Ellis Elam (Alberta), Roger Elam and John Willie Elam (Cheryl), 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Thomas was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln County High School. He was a truck driver for J.B. Whites for 40 years, he retired in 1997. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1 pm at Pleasant Grove C.M.E Church in Lincolnton, GA, 2245 Augusta HWY. Rev. William B. Blount Sr. of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church will be officiating
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 3, 2020