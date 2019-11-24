|
|
Ted Reid Osborne
Augusta, GA—Ted Reid Osborne, 83, husband of the late Betty Osborne, entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Osborne, son of the late Ruth Freeman Osborne and Sam Lee Osborne, was born in Charlotte, NC. He retired from Augusta Newsprint and was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School class.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Lee Osborne, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Angel Hamilton Hatcher (Larry), of Waynesboro; his grandson, Parker Hamilton (Caroline), of Augusta; and his great granddaughter, Lucy.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906, or to Shine for Scott, Inc, PO Box 1, Gracewood, GA 30812.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019