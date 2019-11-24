Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Reid Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Reid Osborne Obituary
Ted Reid Osborne
Augusta, GA—Ted Reid Osborne, 83, husband of the late Betty Osborne, entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Osborne, son of the late Ruth Freeman Osborne and Sam Lee Osborne, was born in Charlotte, NC. He retired from Augusta Newsprint and was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School class.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Lee Osborne, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Angel Hamilton Hatcher (Larry), of Waynesboro; his grandson, Parker Hamilton (Caroline), of Augusta; and his great granddaughter, Lucy.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906, or to Shine for Scott, Inc, PO Box 1, Gracewood, GA 30812.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/25/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -