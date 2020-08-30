1/1
Teddy Wayne Forbes Sr.
Teddy Wayne Forbes Sr
Augusta, GA—Mr. Teddy Wayne Forbes, Sr., entered into rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at University Hospital after a brief illness.
Teddy was born in Reidsville, NC to the late George and Hazel Forbes on August 21, 1943. After graduating from Bethany High School, he joined the US Army and served for three years. After his military service ended, he moved to Atlanta. He became a police officer with the city of Atlanta and served proudly for 26 years. He was a 32 Degree Master Mason and a member of Tucker Lodge #46, and also a Shriner of Yaarab Temple.
After he retired from law enforcement, he moved to Augusta. He visited Victory Baptist Church and was an avid race fan and sports enthusiast. He spent many days watching local high school sports talents and assisted with college scouts. He was a regular patron at Waffle House and Vallarta's.
He is survived by his sons, Teddy Wayne "Chip" Forbes, Jr. (Nancy) and Jeffrey Scott Forbes, his grandchildren, Logan Brooke Forbes, Landen Bryce Forbes, Megan Brooke Forbes and Grant Mitchell Forbes and a sister, Wanda Nappier. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Forbes and a sister, Joetta Shelton.
The family welcomes friends to a visitation on Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at Platt's Belair Road Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at the home of his son, Chip, at 227 Corley Circle in Grovetown after the visitation ends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Shriner's Hospital at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org or to the Georgia Masonic Children's Home at www.masonichomeofgeorgia.com .
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
