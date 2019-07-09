Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Tensie Butler Beam

Tensie Butler Beam Obituary
Graveside Services for Mrs. Tensie Butler Beam, 94, who entered into rest July 8, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rose Hill, Alabama. Dr. Joe Beam officiating.

Mrs. Beam was a native of Dozier, Alabama, a former resident of Beech Island, SC, having made North Augusta her home. She was a member of the North Augusta Church of Christ, retired from J.C. Penney and was the wife of the late Mr. John R. Beam.

Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Patsy Beam, North Augusta, Joe and Alice Beam, Franklin, TN and Greg and Ellen Beam, Edgefield, SC; a daughter, Joan Beam, North Augusta; seven grandchildren, Angela Beam, Ruthie McGhee, Jennifer Howie, Joanna Wilson, Matthew Schlachter, Susan Waskavitz and Kimberly Holmes; eleven great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5 until 7.

Memorials may be made to Marriage Helper, 4690 Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station, TN 37179.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019
