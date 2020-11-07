Terence Ian (Terry) Crowe March 12, 1953 to November 3, 2020
St Augustine, Florida—Terence Ian Crowe passed away peacefully with family at his side in St. Augustine, Florida, after a brief illness. He had recently accepted Jesus as his Savior and was well-loved by all who knew him. Terry was born in England, but in 1957 emigrated as a young boy to Montréal, Québec, later living in Toronto, where he enjoyed playing football, basketball and soccer for Humberside Collegiate's Huskies. Before relocating to the US, he was employed 20 years with J. A. Wilson Display. To join his future wife, Susan, and pursue golf year-round, Terry moved to Augusta, Georgia, in 2000. He and his wife had moved to Florida, where he was planning to retire with Rooms To Go. Predeceased by his parents, Joan and Victor Crowe, he is survived by his loving wife, Susan and a sister, Susan Quirk in Canada. He was adored by his step-daughters, Sara Wall (John) and Laura Faircloth, as well as their three children: Dylan, Gabriel (Sara) and Gracie (Laura). His companion dog, Casey, whom he fondly referred to as "Poochie," still awaits his return. A memorial service celebrating Terry's life to be announced at a later date. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 8, 2020