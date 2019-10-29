|
Teresa Haag
Evans, Georgia—Teresa Lynn Haag, 55, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26th, 2019 at 3:16 AM surrounded by her family and friends. She spent her entire life serving God faithfully. Teresa is survived by her husband Robert Haag, her children, Robert (his wife Amy), Sara, Michael, and Elizabeth Haag; her grandchildren: David, Tatum, Emma, Hailey, Mia, and Leah; Spiritually adopted: Allison, Cori, and best friend Penny. Also survived by her father Richard Allen Rayfield Sr, and three brothers Ricky, Michael and Shane.
Teresa used her skills as an artist to serve on the VBS leadership team setting the stage at Abilene Baptist Church for seventeen years. She exhibited Christ's love, light, patience and understanding every day. Teresa's passion was to take every opportunity to show others the love of Christ. If you feel lost, or need strength, do not hesitate to reach out and take God by the hand, He is there, and He will never leave your side.
Our Celebration of Teresa will be held on November 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Rd, Martinez GA 30907 with Dr. Brad Whitt officiating with burial to follow at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery in Martinez.
