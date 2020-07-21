1/1
Teresa Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Jackson
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Teresa Jackson, age 56, of Grovetown, entered into rest on July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Abilene Church Cemetery on July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Roger Bennett officiating. Mrs. Jackson was born in Augusta to the late Douglas Jackson and Mary Frances Quarles Jackson, and had worked for Lowe's. Survivors include her two sons Mark Brandon Buckner, and Cory Randall Buckner, her daughter Katherine Elrod, her brother James Jackson, her sister Pauline Lumpkin and 4 grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/22/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Abilene Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved