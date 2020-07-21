Teresa Jackson
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Teresa Jackson, age 56, of Grovetown, entered into rest on July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Abilene Church Cemetery on July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Roger Bennett officiating. Mrs. Jackson was born in Augusta to the late Douglas Jackson and Mary Frances Quarles Jackson, and had worked for Lowe's. Survivors include her two sons Mark Brandon Buckner, and Cory Randall Buckner, her daughter Katherine Elrod, her brother James Jackson, her sister Pauline Lumpkin and 4 grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/22/2020