Teresa "Meems" Kay Barrett
Augusta, GA—Teresa Kay Barrett of Augusta, GA went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1954, and raised in Williston, SC. She received a Masters in Special Education from Augusta College (Augusta University) and taught at One Way Baptist and Curtis Baptist for 25 years. In addition to being an artist her whole life, she found creative solutions to everyday problems which allowed her to successfully maintain independence up until the end. She is an inspiration to all who met or heard about her and the best mom and meme around. She dedicated her life to the Lord and taught all who met her about Christ's love, mercy, and compassion. She taught her family what unconditional love looked like on Earth, how to overcome tragedy with grace and forgiveness, and how to build a life fueled by creativity and beauty.
She will be met in Heaven by her mother, Dorothy Catherine Barrett, her father, Reuben James Barrett, and her brother Alvin Eugene Barrett.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Alene Creson; her granddaughters Caitlin Tressa Creson, Toni Wynn Creson (Taylor Cochran), Chandler Allison Tudor (Jordan Nacovsky); one great granddaughter, Giavanna Geraldine Nacovsky; her brothers, Reuben James (Marie) Barrett, Jr., Kenneth Darrell (Elaine) Barrett, Michael Hugh (Glenda) Barrett, her sister-in-law Beryl Barrett; her special nieces and nephews, Kensey Elaine (Scottie) Evans, Anthony Reuben Barrett, & Amy Wynn Barrett.
Today we ask all to celebrate Teresa's life because she is finally dancing with the Lord. Please submit any and all photos and stories to https://everloved.com/life-of/teresa-barrett/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=sms
, as her family would like to reference memories of her life during both hard and happy times. The family is looking forward to celebrating her life with friends and family during safer conditions. Please refer to the website aforementioned for updates.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Wings for Life USA – Spinal Cord Research Foundation Inc. at https://www.wingsforlife.com/us/
.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
to sign her online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/27/2020