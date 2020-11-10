Teresa McGahee
Augusta, GA—Teresa Bailey McGahee, 60, entered into rest Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by her children. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 13, at 6:00 PM from the Berean Baptist Church with the Reverend Terence Mclaughlin officiating. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Duwana Corley (Bobby), Pamela Bigenho (Michael), Milo McGahee lll (Betty), Annette Thompson (Andy) and Ronald Patterson; grandchildren Bobby Corley Jr (Olivia), Faith Burgess (Trever), Ashley Wyche (Davin), Margaret, Bobbie and Mary VanWinkle, Hailey Bland, Isiah Thompson; great-grandchildren Aubrie, Xander, Bobby, Zoey and Avalynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Bailey, Sr. and Margaret B. Bargeron, and granddaughter Bailey VanWinkle.
