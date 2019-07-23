Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
4921 Columbia Road
Grovetown, GA
View Map
Teresa Ribera Pique


1920 - 2019
Teresa Ribera Pique Obituary
Teresa Ribera Pique, matriarch of the Pique family, passed away in Evans, Georgia on July 21, 2019, at age 99. Wife of the late Gonzalo A. Pique, and mother of four children: Teresa A. Espinoza (Antonio), of Fulshear, Texas; Gonzalo Pique (Susan Bachman) of Oakland, California; Xavier Pique (Edelma) of Evans, Georgia, and Lourdes Pique (Matthew Currie) of Benson, Vermont. Mrs. Pique also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Pique Family arrived at the United States in 1962 as refugees from the repressive regime of Fidel Castro in Cuba, and is forever grateful to the United States of America for the shelter and opportunities provided to us as refugees, then as legal residents, and later as naturalized citizens of the U.S.

From the time of arrival in the U.S., Mrs. Pique worked in the lobby of the welfare Hotel in Miami where part of the family resided for 2 months. She worked as secretary and translator for the Merrow Machine Company in Harford, CT; and as an export expediter for Heublein Inc; all this while raising four children, going to college at night to obtain an Associate Degree from the University of Hartford, and acting as parent or caretaker to numerous cousins and older relatives.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Grovetown, GA.

A funeral Service will be held at 3pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 23, 2019
