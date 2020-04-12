Home

Edgefield, SC—Teresa Sharpe Glanton, 59, of Edgefield, wife of the late Marvin Glanton, Sr. entered into rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 health concerns a private family graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Glanton was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of William "Bill" Sharpe and the late Betty Ann Dorn Sharpe. She was a retired supply clerk for Edgefield County Hospital for 22 years and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her father, and a lifelong friend and cousin, Tonya Dorn.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2020
