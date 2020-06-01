Terrell J McKie
Upper Marlboro, MD—Graveside services for Terrell J. McKie will be held June 4, 2020 at Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Allen Transou pastor and Pastor Al Harris eulogist. Survivors include his parents, Willie E. McKie, Jr., and Yolanda Brown McKie; five brothers, Deon A. McKie, Willie E. McKie,III, Christopher S. McKie, Brandon E. McKie and Dominique I. McKie; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.NO PUBLIC VIEWING
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 2, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - June 2, 2020
