Terry Carl Beard
Mr. Terry Carl Beard
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Terry Carl Beard entered into eternal rest and everlasting life September 1, 2020.
To celebrate and cherish the memories of his life, he leaves one son, Kelvin Powell (Kim), sister, Mary Kathryn Gladman and brother, Jason Baron Beard.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Southview Cemetery, 1102 Nellieville Road, Augusta with Reverend Clarence Moore, eulogist. Social distancing will be observed and mask are required.
Public viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
