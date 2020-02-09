|
|
Terry Champlin
Evans, GA—Daphne Joan "Terry" Champlin, age 79, entered into rest on Friday, February 7, 2020 following an extended illness.
A true English Rose, Terry was born in Harrow on the Hill, London. She met a handsome young American Airman on a blind date that led to a marriage of 46 years. Terry was a loving and bubbly character who never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Winifred Joan Wallis Goodall; her father who died when she was a toddler off the coast of Portugal during WWII, Phillip Leah; and her step-father and the man who raised her, Albert Arnold Goodall.
Terry is survived by her loving and devoted husband, George Champlin; her three children, Vincent A. Marriner (Marilyn) of Bury St Edmunds, England; Sally Cozad (Phillip Jr.) of Martinez, and Jason Earl Marriner of Martinez; four grandchildren, Shannon Baker (Richard), Heather Marriner, Jared Cozad, and Chloe Judet; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Terry's life will take place at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Platt's Belair Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020