Mr. Terry Griffin, age 63 of Gibson, died Wednesday evening in the Warrenton Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday July 6, 2019 in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home in Gibson. Burial will follow in the Gibson United Methodist Church cemetery.
You may sign the family's guestbook online at www.taylorfhgibson.com
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 -2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 5, 2019