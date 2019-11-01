|
|
Terry Haga
Evans, GA—Teresa (Terry) Lynn Alcorn Haga, 61, of Evans, Georgia, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
She was born December 30, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late J. Marshall and Frances Gezymalla Alcorn.
Terry will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 22 years, Christopher (Chris) Haga. Survived by her sisters: Nancy Alcorn (Alan Richie), Kathy Jones, and Alice "Cricket" Alcorn (Doug Spivey); and nephews: Michael Jones (Erin), Edward M. Bartholomew II, and William T. Bartholomew, Jr. (Tatum). She was predeceased by her sister: Marsha Bartholomew (William).
Terry is also survived by her sister-in-law: Tena Rose; nieces: Jessica Lester (Kenneth "Boo" Ray Lester II) and Jerri Lynn Rose (Mitchell Lilly); great-nephews: Levi Williams and Trevor Lester; great-niece: Jocelyn Lilly; and many friends over the years.
Terry worked in the medical community for many years, including Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach and Doctors Hospital in Augusta. She loved crafts of all kinds, especially flower arranging, playing the game Hidden City, the sound of the ocean, and the smell of a wood fire on a cold winter's day.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Thomas Poteet & Son, with a memorial service at 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Bart Grey officiating.
Donations may be made to the : 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841, or Golden Harvest Food Bank: 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday Nov. 3, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019