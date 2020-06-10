Terry James Galloway
Graniteville, SC —Mr. Terry James Galloway, 64, of Bath, SC, affectionately known by his grandbabies as "Paw Paw" and his nieces and nephews, as "T", beloved husband of nearly forty-six years to Diane Campbell Galloway, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late T.J. Galloway and the late Barbara Jean Norris Galloway Edgington. Terry graduated from LBC in 1974 and was the Owner and Operator of First Impressions. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies Ed and Stump, watching NASCAR and sitting on the porch enjoying a cup of coffee or sweet tea and a cigar. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies, Tyler "Ty" Boyd, Sydney Kate Baughman and Charlotte Baughman.
In addition to his wife, parents and grandchildren, family members include his daughters and their husbands, Stephanie and Ricky Boyd, Gloverville, SC and Brittany and Speedy Baughman, Graniteville, SC; siblings, Howard Galloway, Cartersville, GA, Sue Galloway Payne, Cornelia, GA, Hoyt Galloway, Center, AL, Herbie Galloway, Rome, GA, the late Timmy, Toby, Harold and David Galloway. Terry was much loved by and he loved Diane's sisters, Carol Funk, Linda Hall and Sherry Slater, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock. Pastors Stephen Phillips and Bill Branch will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC. Pallbearers will be Henry Carlin, Matt Roof, Richard Stone, Brandon Nicholson, Danny Anderson, Jessie Spradley, Kevin Doolittle, Gary Herndon and Cody Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Hatcher, Josh Hatcher, John Hatcher, Treye Sharpe, Wilbert Taylor, William Walker, Jerry Cromer, Ricky Morgan, Robert Boswell, Johnny Woodward, Bobby Strickert, Pat Fields, Bubba Toole, Scott Dunagan, Lee McCravy, William Mathis, James Goff, Sonny Jones, Russell Rosier, Bryan Singletary and Brandon Rucker.
It has been suggested that memorials be made to the Augusta University Medical Center Children's Miracle Network.
www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020
