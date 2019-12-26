|
|
Terry Jenkins
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Terry Jenkins, 64, who entered into rest December 25, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. John Meyer officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the SPCA, Albrecht Center, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
