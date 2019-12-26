Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Terry Jenkins Obituary
Terry Jenkins
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Terry Jenkins, 64, who entered into rest December 25, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. John Meyer officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the SPCA, Albrecht Center, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
