|
|
Terry L. Cook-Atkinson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Terry L. Cook-Atkinson, 54, entered into rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.
A private family graveside service was held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Surviving her are her parents, Ed and Barb Cook of Springfield, IL; brother, Eddie; sister, Kim; mother-in-law, Helen Greening; husband Mike; children, Seth, Taylor, Brooke, and Elijah; son-in-law, Patrick Ott and many nieces and nephews.
She lived her life serving the Lord Jesus Christ and wanted others to know the hope of Salvation they can have in Christ alone. When she took her last breath in this life, her next was in Eternal Glory, 2 Corinthians 4:17. She served for many years in Mission Friends at Curtis Baptist Church.
"I'll see you again, my sweet wife."
The family requests that memorials be made to the Annie Armstrong Mission Fund of Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30901.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020