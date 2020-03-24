|
Terry Lewis
Harlem, GA—Terry Shizuko Wakatsuki Lewis, passed away at her home in Harlem, GA on March 21, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Lee Lewis for 59 years. She was born in Yokohama, Japan on July 24, 1927, to parents Kinzo Wakatsuki and Kiyo Yamamoto. Terry met her husband Robert, in Japan where they were married and started a family. As an Army wife, she traveled to the United States where she proceeded to raise 3 boys and live a life surrounded by those whom she loved. She was a very talented seamstress and skilled cook, creating Japanese cuisine enjoyed by her entire family. She enjoyed monthly meetings with her Japanese friends, where they would don traditional Japanese kimonos while enjoying native cuisine. Her family will remember her as tiny and stubborn; her way was always the best way. She was an incredibly strong woman, surviving WWII in Japan, moving by ship across the world to pursue a family life, teaching herself English by watching western movies on television, and the accomplishment she was most proud of, raising 3 strong and successful boys. She was loved fiercely and enjoyed being surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Raymond A. Lewis, and brother, Kazuo Yamamoto. She is survived by two sons, Charlie (Kathy) Lewis of Augusta, GA, Wayne (Beth) Lewis of Wintersville, OH, daughter-in-law Patrice Lewis of Birmingham, AL, and brother, Katushiro (Yumiko) Yamamoto of Tokyo, Japan. 7 grandchildren: Ray (Brittany) Lewis, Melissa (Allen), Kaitlin (Stege) Pelep all of Augusta, GA, Jennifer (Brooks) Rutledge of Columbia, TN, Matthew (Lydia) Lewis of Birmingham, AL, Melanie Lewis and Alex Lewis both of Wintersville, OH; and16 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 25, 2020
