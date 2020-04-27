|
Terry Morgan Glover
Columbia, SC—Terry Morgan Glover, age 76, of Columbia, South Carolina died on Friday, April 24th, 2020, in Savannah, Georgia. Terry was a native of Waynesboro, Ga. and a graduate of Waynesboro High School. He is survived by a daughter, Joan Muller and 2 grandsons, Josh and Jack, and also survived by 3 brothers, Bobby ( Lynne ) of Big Canoe, Gary ( Andrea ) of Martinez, and Gene ( Julie ) of Maryville, Tennessee,
and 1 sister, Ginger Glover Jenkins ( Stan ) of Waynesboro, Ga. Terry's favorite hobbies included photography, birdwatching and crossword puzzles. A funeral service and burial will be announced at a later date.
Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 28, 2020
