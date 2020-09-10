Terry Reese
Norwood, Georgia—Mr. Joel Terrell "Terry" Reese, 77, of Hwy 80, Norwood, GA entered into rest September 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vivian McCorkle Reese.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Warren County and the son of the late Harvey J. Reese and the late Edith Hall Reese. He was a longtime trustee at Macedonia United Methodist Church and Fountain Campground. Terry was a mechanic and farmer by trade. He loved fishing, helping others and his grandchildren and
great grandchildren were the light of his life.
Terry was survived by his wife, Vivian Reese; daughters, Charlotte (Jimmy) Young and Jennifer Dawson; sister, Jane Bishop; grandchildren, Garrett Young, Jordan Welch, Donald Maxwell, and Michael Dawson; and great grandchildren, Leighton Welch and Daniel Maxwell.
Funeral Services will be held at Fountain Campground Saturday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. with Revs. Mickey Moss, David Sisler and Roger Canuel officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 10:30 till service time at Fountain Campground.
A committal service will be held following the service at 1:00 p.m. in Savannah Memorial Gardens, Thomson.
It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to Fountain Campground.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Terry Reese.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020