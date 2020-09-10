1/1
Terry Reese
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Reese
Norwood, Georgia—Mr. Joel Terrell "Terry" Reese, 77, of Hwy 80, Norwood, GA entered into rest September 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vivian McCorkle Reese.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Warren County and the son of the late Harvey J. Reese and the late Edith Hall Reese. He was a longtime trustee at Macedonia United Methodist Church and Fountain Campground. Terry was a mechanic and farmer by trade. He loved fishing, helping others and his grandchildren and
great grandchildren were the light of his life.
Terry was survived by his wife, Vivian Reese; daughters, Charlotte (Jimmy) Young and Jennifer Dawson; sister, Jane Bishop; grandchildren, Garrett Young, Jordan Welch, Donald Maxwell, and Michael Dawson; and great grandchildren, Leighton Welch and Daniel Maxwell.
Funeral Services will be held at Fountain Campground Saturday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. with Revs. Mickey Moss, David Sisler and Roger Canuel officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 10:30 till service time at Fountain Campground.
A committal service will be held following the service at 1:00 p.m. in Savannah Memorial Gardens, Thomson.
It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to Fountain Campground.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Terry Reese.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fountain Campground
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Committal
01:00 PM
Savannah Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved