Terry Usry
Gibson, Georgia—Mr. Terry Joseph Usry, age 70 died August 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday August 31, 2019, in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor funeral home in Gibson with Rev. Mark Stewart & Dr. James Ford officiating. Burial will be in the Gibson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2019
