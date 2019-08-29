Home

Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
706-598-2301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
Terry Usry Obituary
Terry Usry
Gibson, Georgia—Mr. Terry Joseph Usry, age 70 died August 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday August 31, 2019, in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor funeral home in Gibson with Rev. Mark Stewart & Dr. James Ford officiating. Burial will be in the Gibson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhgibson.com.
Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
