Terry W. "Wally" Roberts

Terry W. "Wally" Roberts Obituary
Terry W. "Wally" Roberts
Hephzibah, Georgia—Terry W. "Wally" Roberts, 47, son of Jack Terry Roberts and Kay Allen Roberts, entered into rest Monday, September 9, 2019, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Tim Hoover officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Roberts was an avid Georgia Bulldogs football fan and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially for turkey. He worked retail at Lowe's but had worked on a horse farm in Nashville, TN for several years, which he enjoyed very much. And he was a member of Faith Evangelistic Bible Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jeff Roberts (Mindy), of North Augusta; his nieces, Maclain and Ellison Roberts; and his uncle, Miles Roberts (Tammy), of Hephzibah.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Roberts, Robbie Mobley, Chuck Fitzgerald, Jesse Ivey, Clint Smith, and Tyson Thompson.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association, PO Box 85, Heath Springs, SC 29058 or at www.scyda.com.
The family will receive friends, Friday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/12/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
