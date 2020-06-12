Tessie Chatman Smith
Tessie Chatman Smith
Augusta , Georgia—On June 9, 2020 at 4:05 A.M, Ms. Tessie left this world and joined God in the afterlife. Born on the Army base of Fort Gordon, Georgia, she attended preschool and kindergarten in Frankfurt, Germany. Once the army life brought her father, SSGT Henry Lee Chatman and mother Hattie Chatman back to Augusta, Georgia, she spent her youth at Richmond Academy enjoying hobbies such as Debutant Balls and playing the clarinet in the high school and college band. Her post-secondary education includes Augusta College, Fort Valley State University (Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering), Macon State University (Early Childhood Education). A hardworking career at such industrial works as GEC Capital, YKK, Brown and Williamson, and Hancock Fabrics fulfilled her up until retirement in 2015. She then vowed to care for her mother in Augusta, Georgia. Even though an advocate for continuous education, she was well known for her hobbies in design and garment construction. Tessie Chatman Smith leaves behind her mother Hattie Chatman, her daughter Jasmine Smith, Aunt Ruby Chatman in Detroit Michigan, Ida Simmons (Rev. Williams) in Eufaula, Alabama, Rosanna Walker in Fort Myers, Georgia, Colins Peterson (Pearl) in Lithonia, Georgia. Aretha Chatman in Atlanta, Georgia, Rick Chatman in Opelika, Alabama, Mack Chatman in Phoenix City, Alabama, Mack "Plump" James, Jody Crawford James in Phoenix, Alabama, Pete Chatman in North Carolina, Jerome Chatman in West Virginia, Martha Ann Chatman in Hurtsboro, Alabama and a plethora of relatives and adoring friends. She will be laid to rest at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens on July 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 13, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Burial
02:30 PM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
June 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Jasmine & Randolph. We're thinking of you!
Chambless Higdon
Coworker
