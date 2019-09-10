|
Thaddeus Kiwera
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Kiwera, 57. "Father T" as he was affectionately known, was born in Moshi, Tanzania on January 14, 1962. Predeceased by his parents, Maria Msaki and Simon Mattowo of Moshi, Tanzania. Fr. Kiwera joined the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity in 1995 and was ordained a priest in 1996. Fr. Kiwera served as the Catholic Priest for the Chapel, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center from January 1st, 1997. Fr. Kiwera was a faithful servant of the Lord; he was always available to answer the call for the Children of God in need.
The viewing will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Jerry Drolshagen, SOLT as celebrant. Following a luncheon, there will be a burial at Westover Memorial Park.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 9/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019