The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Kiwera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus Kiwera


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus Kiwera Obituary
Thaddeus Kiwera
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Kiwera, 57. "Father T" as he was affectionately known, was born in Moshi, Tanzania on January 14, 1962. Predeceased by his parents, Maria Msaki and Simon Mattowo of Moshi, Tanzania. Fr. Kiwera joined the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity in 1995 and was ordained a priest in 1996. Fr. Kiwera served as the Catholic Priest for the Chapel, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center from January 1st, 1997. Fr. Kiwera was a faithful servant of the Lord; he was always available to answer the call for the Children of God in need.
The viewing will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Jerry Drolshagen, SOLT as celebrant. Following a luncheon, there will be a burial at Westover Memorial Park.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 9/11/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now