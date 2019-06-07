|
Thelma Bush Brown, daughter of the late Andrew and Lessie Weathersbee Bush, was born on May 12, 1935 in Aiken, South Carolina. On Tuesday morning June 4, 2019 she answers her call and departed this earthly life.
For 24 years Thelma Brown service as a foster mother for the Richmond County Department of Family and Children Services. She shared her love with many children out of the many children she served 4 took her heart.
She leaves to mourn her passing: four daughters, Althea E. Bush; Roslyn Allen; Jessica Brown; Lamonie Brown; all of Augusta, GA; two son, Cyrus Brown, of Tampa, Florida; Nick Brooks of Augusta, GA, two sisters, Eldora Williams, Aiken, S.C., Lillian Jefferies, Maryland; six brothers, Leon (Barbara) Bush, Clearwater, SC; Clarence (Mary) Bush; Elmo Bush, Aiken, SC; Andrew Bush, Finace (Ollie) Bush, Marcellus (Annie) Bush all of New Ellenton, SC., six grandchildren; Larry (Kimberly) Bush, Aiken, SC; Fred Bush (Nakisha); Randolph Bush, Za'jon Brown, Kenneth Singleton, Augusta, GA; KC (Nesha) Allen, Miami, FL; a devoted niece Bettie Griffin, a devoted son in law David Styles along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and sorrowed friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019