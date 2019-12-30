|
Thelma Curry
North Augusta, SC—Thelma Curry, of Ridge Road, entered into rest December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Mims Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the Mims Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Curry, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church where she served on the Women's Ministry and Choir.
Survivors include a daughter, Valarie Curry; three sons, Felix (Cartrina) Curry, Charles Curry and Michael Curry; sisters, Jessie Smith and Annie (Steven) Turner; a brother, Willie M. (Patricia) Curry; ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Willie M. (Patricia) Curry, 764 Ridge Road, North Augusta or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 31, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020