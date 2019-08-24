|
Thelma Jean Harper
Gainesville, GA—Jean "Memaw" Harper, 88, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 23, 2019 at The Landings of Gainesville Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Hoyt W. Harper, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William "Willie" R. (Annie) Mitchum Sr, her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. William "Bill" (Miriam) Mitchum Jr, her sister and brother-in-law, Doris (Ed) Smith, and numerous dogs, including her beloved Pepper and Babe, as well as three granddogs and three grandcats.
Memaw is survived by daughter, Holly Jean Harper of Augusta, GA, son Cameron "Mitch" Harper and his wife, Evelyn, grandchildren, Cameron and Hannah, four granddogs, and two grandcats. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Wolfe, and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was a wife, mother, and grandmother extraordinaire. She was primary caregiver for her husband, Hoyt, for the last 20 years of his life. She was active in her children's lives, taking them to and from all kinds of rehearsals and practices and attending concerts, basketball, baseball, and softball games, along with tennis matches and Saturday morning 5K races. She was a grade mother volunteer and a member of the PTA. She drove to Forsyth, GA on numerous occasions to attend special functions during the time Holly attended Tift College. She often referred to these years as the best of her life (at least before the grandkids came along). In addition, Memaw was the coolest mom on Esther Drive. She opened her home to all: the neighborhood children, the youth of the church, the friends of her children, her and Hoyt's Sunday school classes, and the Tift College basketball and tennis teams. She cooked many pots of spaghetti and provided a place to sleep if needed. Plenty of coffee, chocolate, and ice cream were always on hand to be shared.
Jean was a longtime member of Westside Baptist Church where she taught primary Sunday School, worked in the nursery, and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was an active member of the Daughters of Ruth Sunday School Class for many years. In the last few years, she was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of The Landings of Gainesville for taking such loving care of their "Thelma Jean the Beauty Queen." You filled her last years with love and affection, giving to her the care that her family was not capable of providing at the time. Many of you became her adopted grandchildren. Thanks to Homestead Hospice for all that you did during the last few weeks for Memaw and the family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Little-Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville, GA. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 in the chapel of Little-Davenport Funeral Home with her nephew, Dr. James Harper, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501.
