Thelma Louise Perkins, 86, wife of the late Clyde Thomas Perkins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Dr. Ronald Young and the Rev. David Young officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Perkins was born in Columbia, Missouri and worked in the lunchroom at Windsor Spring Elementary School. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Perkins (Yvonne), Freda Jo Young (Roy) and Juanita McCarthy; three sisters, Vonnie Murray (Roy), Martha Davis and Elizabeth Mumpower; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Printing Ministry, PO Box 781, Harlem, GA 30814.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019