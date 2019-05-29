The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Thelma Nunziato


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Nunziato Obituary
Entered into the arms of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Mrs. Thelma I. Nunziato, 81, loving wife to the late Anthony "Tony" P. Nunziato, beloved mother and grandmother to her family members.

Thelma's parents emigrated from Norway during the early 20th century making her a 1st generation Norwegian-American. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. After her marriage to Tony, she and her family moved from Long Island, N.Y. to Toledo, OH before moving south to North Augusta, S.C. and finally Augusta, GA. She was a faithful member of Christ Church, Presbyterian in Evans, GA.

Family members include her sons: Doug Nunziato and wife Amy, David Nunziato and wife Julie, Dan Nunziato and wife Michelle; and grandchildren: Analise, Nate, Ryan, Alex, Colin, and Tristan Nunziato. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Ingrid Hansen, and grandson, Micah Nunziato.

The memorial service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church, Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Dr., Evans, GA 30809. Visitation to follow at the church. Internment will be private at Westover Memorial Park.

In lue of flowers, please donate any gifts to Christ Church, Presbyterian children's ministry or a mission agency or missionary of your choosing.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2019
