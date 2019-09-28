|
Thelma Rackley Langley
Bath, SC—Mrs. Thelma Rackley Langley, 86, of Bath, SC, wife of the late Bobby G. Langley, went to Heaven on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Born and raised in Savannah, GA, a daughter of the late Joe and Effie Clyde Lewis Rackley, she had been a longtime resident of Aiken County, SC. A blind date with Bobby led to a marriage that lasted fifty-six years. She was a homemaker and was a very active member of Bath First Baptist Church until her health declined, where she enjoyed teaching two and three year olds in Sunday School and singing in the choir. Every Friday in the summer, she could be found cutting her grass and when fall rolled around, she raked leaves. She also enjoyed cross stitching and working crossword puzzles. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grands and great-grands.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Ricky and Debra Langley, Cindy and Ben Waller and Tony Langley, (Angie Stubbs) all of Clearwater, SC; siblings, Sybil Parker, Tampa, FL, the late Ira Rackley and the late J.C. Rackley, grandchildren and their spouses, Kirby and Alexis Langley, Kyle and Allyson Langley, Heather and Mark Standridge and Malinda Keennan and great-grandchildren, Jazlynn C. Langley, Kameron B. Langley, Rebekah G. Langley, Abigail T. Langley, Naomi J. Langley, Cooper J. Langley, Ruby Keenan, Taylor Anderson, Keenan Blackwood and Benjamin Luke Standridge, who is due October 24, 2019. She was also preceded in death by in laws, Grace Barton, Bettie Sue Laramore, Carl Langley, Peggy Meyer and Doris Keenan.
Friends will be greeted by the family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Herb Sons will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Kyle Langley, Kirby Langley, Mark Standridge, Russell Rosier, Joey Meyer, Tim Bell and Harry Barton.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Solomon Project at Bath First Baptist Church P.O. Box 240 Bath, SC 29816.
