Thelma Virginia Epps
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Thelma Virginia Epps, 96, entered into rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Mrs. Epps retired from the Richmond County Sherriff's office where she worked as a Deputy Jailer. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and she adored her church family. She also loved gardening and her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Mrs. Epps is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Epps Jr. Survivors include her children, Beverly Johnson and Billy Epps (Catherine); grandchildren, Bo Fanning (Amy), Melissa Johnson (Jeff), Chris Epps (Christina) and Jennifer Harman (Ben); 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park. We ask if you are attending services, due to the COVID-19, please stay in your vehicles as we are only limited to 10 people at the service. We are encouraging people to please sign the online registry to show the family support during this time. The family would like to send their appreciation to Amara Healthcare for their care and compassion they showed Mrs. Epps during her time there.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020