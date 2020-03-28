|
|
|
Theodore Albert Bernados
Johns Island, SC—Theodore Albert Bernados, 52, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Tammy Heart Bernados entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. Due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service must be held at a later date.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.
Theodore (Taber or Ted) was born June 26, 1967 in Adak, Alaska, son of Teodulo Catambay Bernados and the late Jessica Peloquin Bernados. First and foremost, Taber loved the Lord and demonstrated true servant leadership with a passion for reaching the lost. His boisterous, bigger-than-life laugh and even bigger hugs were tools used to win souls to God. He was an avid and formidable fisherman, Harley-Davidson enthusiast, self-proclaimed IronChef , major hockey fan and a true prayer warrior.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy (Heart) Bernados of John's Island, SC; daughter, Nikki Calvert-Andrew (Jonny), Greenbrae, CA, son: Mathew Wilson Phoenix Esperitu of Phoenix, AZ, father, Teodulo Bernados of John's Island, SC, sisters, Prisca Denton (Jeff) of Charleston, SC and Kathy Goerdt (Jeff) of Glendale Heights, Il and brother, Teo-Anthony "Tony" Bernados (Donna) of Evans, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 29, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020