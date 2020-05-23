|
Theodore Earle Jr.
Evans, GA—Theodore W. Earle, Jr, 84, of Evans, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with the comfort of his wife and son by his side.
He was born in Three Rivers, Quebec, but lived most of his life in the Southern United States. He received a forestry degree from North Carolina State University and worked as a forester for Augusta Newsprint until he retired as head of the Woodland Division. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and dogs. The love he and his wife shared for animals led them to open Graced Animal Services.
He lived a life full of compassion, kindness, and understanding for his fellow man. He was a man of strong character and spiritual principles. Rarely did he ever meet a stranger. Love and service for his fellows were his guiding principles.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Michael Diane Earle; son: Jefferson H. Earle and wife Cynthia; daughter: Saxonie Tollison; grandsons: Jesse, Kevin, and Ted H. Earle; and granddaughter: Hailey Earle. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Gregory Boyd Earle.
He leaves behind the staff of Graced Animal Services and many dear friends of the fellowship of Bill W., which he was a member of for the past 34 years. He lived a life of compassion, for both animals and the people he met.
Due to the Corona Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue group of your choice or to The Hale Foundation, 402 Walker Street, Augusta, GA 30901 http://thehalefoundation.com/give/.
