|
|
Theodore Wellen "Ted" Johnson, Jr.
Wrens, GA—Theodore Wellen "Ted" Johnson, Jr., 84, loving husband of 62 years to ClaraSue Dyches Johnson, peacefully entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Downtown Division. Funeral services will be held at Wrens Baptist Church at 2:00PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 with Rev. Carson Fellows, Pastor Henry "H.W." Johnson and Dr. James M. Ford officiating.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents Myrtle Temple Johnson and T.W. Johnson Sr; two brothers, Robert Johnson and Glen Johnson. Other survivors include his four children, Wells Johnson III (Alisa), Warren Johnson (Karen), Whittney Johnson (Terry) and Melinda J. Thompson (Gary); two brothers, Don W. Johnson (Cindy) and Dicky Johnson (Cookie); five grandchildren, Britany Fitch (Brian), Henry "H.W." Johnson II, Brandy Taryn Davis (Jonathan), Meagan W. Johnson and Hannah Thompson; two great grandchildren, Hailey Davis and Jesse Davis; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Also honoring him will be past and present employees of First State Bank and the Willis Clark Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 5:00–7:00PM Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Theodore Wellen "Ted" Johnson, Jr.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019